Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,390 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNNT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5,609.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 812,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 798,031 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 290,107 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 7.6% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 2,634,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 186,582 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 134,703 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 386,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 98,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $381.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 101.55%. The business had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.68%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently -43.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at PennantPark Investment

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,613,921.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PennantPark Investment news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,921.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $46,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,800.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 90,560 shares of company stock valued at $494,073. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennantPark Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.