Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,835 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of New Mountain Finance worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 31,442.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,217 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,398,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,676,000 after buying an additional 201,568 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,478,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 112,208 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,248,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 103,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 837.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 873,440 shares during the period. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $91.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. Analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 164.10%.

In other news, CFO Laura Holson Boswerger bought 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $178,052.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,342.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NMFC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

