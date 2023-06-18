Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,677 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 44,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 469,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBDC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GBDC opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 8,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

