Constellium Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 14,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,071% compared to the average volume of 645 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 264,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 87,705 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 941,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 76,952 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at $7,953,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at $3,129,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. Constellium has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Constellium had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CSTM. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

