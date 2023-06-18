Contrasting Boyd Group Services (BYDGF) & Its Competitors

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) is one of 60 public companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Boyd Group Services to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Boyd Group Services and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Boyd Group Services
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
|Boyd Group Services Competitors
|203
|923
|1549
|67
|2.54
Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus target price of $261.25, suggesting a potential upside of 38.23%. As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 9.45%. Given Boyd Group Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boyd Group Services is more favorable than its competitors.
Dividends
Institutional & Insider Ownership
42.2% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Boyd Group Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boyd Group Services
|2.32%
|8.25%
|2.91%
|Boyd Group Services Competitors
|-18.15%
|-26.65%
|-2.22%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Boyd Group Services and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boyd Group Services
|$2.43 billion
|$40.96 million
|67.50
|Boyd Group Services Competitors
|$631.57 million
|$16.33 million
|295.87
Boyd Group Services has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Boyd Group Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Boyd Group Services beats its competitors on 9 of the 14 factors compared.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third-party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. It serves insurance companies and individual vehicle owners. Boyd Group Services Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.
