Contrasting Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) & VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO – Get Rating) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Elcom International and VeriSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elcom International N/A N/A N/A VeriSign 48.20% -45.19% 39.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Elcom International and VeriSign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elcom International 0 0 0 0 N/A VeriSign 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

VeriSign has a consensus price target of $258.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.56%. Given VeriSign’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VeriSign is more favorable than Elcom International.

Elcom International has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VeriSign has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of VeriSign shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Elcom International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of VeriSign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elcom International and VeriSign’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VeriSign $1.42 billion 16.34 $673.80 million $6.52 34.31

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than Elcom International.

Summary

VeriSign beats Elcom International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elcom International

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom's PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services. The company was founded by D. James Bidzos in 1995, and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

