Contrasting HAL Trust (HALFF) and Its Peers

HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF – Get Rating) is one of 1,122 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare HAL Trust to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HAL Trust and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HAL Trust N/A N/A 18.17 HAL Trust Competitors $509.16 million $8.73 million -5.88

HAL Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than HAL Trust. HAL Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

HAL Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. HAL Trust pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.6% and pay out 1,160.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HAL Trust and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HAL Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 HAL Trust Competitors 1125 4768 5951 85 2.42

HAL Trust currently has a consensus target price of $150.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.78%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 34.92%. Given HAL Trust’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HAL Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares HAL Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HAL Trust N/A N/A N/A HAL Trust Competitors 374.63% 8.12% 5.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of HAL Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HAL Trust peers beat HAL Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About HAL Trust

HAL Trust, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building materials, construction, office furniture, staffing, shipping, orthopedic devices, media, and other businesses in Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company produces composite panels for facade cladding, as well as laboratory furniture; supplies timber products and building materials; manufactures panels for various interior surfaces, such as kitchens and retail furniture; and distributes liquefied natural gas. In addition, it provides furniture and fit out services for office, education, healthcare, and retail environments under the Ahrend, Gispen, and Presikhaaf brands; manufactures and sells orthopedic and other medical aids; provides temporary staffing agency services to oil and gas, marine, and offshore wind industries; and publishes the Dutch financial newspaper, Het Financieele Dagblad, as well as operates BNR Nieuwsradio, a radio station. Further, the company offers business process outsourcing and factoring services for the Dutch health care sector; horticultural communication products and services to growers, garden centers, and retailers; develops and produces identification and timing equipment for sports events under the MYLAPS brand; and sells hearing aids. Additionally, it engages in online retail and distribution of computer gaming equipment and accessories; development and rental of retail centers, multi-family properties, and office buildings; and provision of financial assets, such as marketable securities and cash-equivalent instruments. The company operates storage terminals; and a network of specialized care centers and various fitting locations; and 31 gas tankers. HAL Trust was founded in 1873 and is based in Willemstad, Curaçao.

