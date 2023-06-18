Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Core Laboratories worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $128.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

