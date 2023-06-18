Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,263 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.8% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,083,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $523.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.33. The stock has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $443.20 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

