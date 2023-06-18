Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Short Interest Down 9.0% in May

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,810,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 39,360,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 91,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 57,659 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,523,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,544,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 48,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CTRA opened at $25.21 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

