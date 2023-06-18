Courtenay O’connor Sells 2,091 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $63,880.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Squarespace Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:SQSP opened at $32.76 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $34.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Squarespace by 93.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Squarespace by 317.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Squarespace in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Squarespace by 953.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 399,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Squarespace by 44.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SQSP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

