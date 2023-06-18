CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
CPSH opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $44.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.71.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
