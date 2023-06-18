CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPSH opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $44.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.71.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

