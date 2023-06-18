Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Buys 266 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.3% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $228.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.71. The company has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

