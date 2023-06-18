Critical Contrast: Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) vs. Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of Akari Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 61.8% of Akari Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Vericel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Akari Therapeutics and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Vericel -10.11% -9.26% -6.64%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vericel 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Akari Therapeutics and Vericel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Akari Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,650.48%. Vericel has a consensus target price of $37.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.63%. Given Akari Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Akari Therapeutics is more favorable than Vericel.

Risk and Volatility

Akari Therapeutics has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akari Therapeutics and Vericel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.75 million ($0.35) -0.45 Vericel $163.70 million 9.78 -$16.71 million ($0.37) -91.00

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Akari Therapeutics. Vericel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akari Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Akari Therapeutics beats Vericel on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. Its preapproval stage product is NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

