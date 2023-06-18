Critical Review: Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) & Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY)

Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Wharf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Forestar Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wharf and Forestar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wharf 0 1 0 0 2.00 Forestar Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Forestar Group has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential downside of 14.00%. Given Forestar Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Wharf.

This table compares Wharf and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wharf N/A N/A N/A Forestar Group 11.44% 11.48% 5.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wharf and Forestar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wharf N/A N/A N/A $15.38 0.29 Forestar Group $1.52 billion 0.68 $178.80 million $2.78 7.42

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wharf. Wharf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forestar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Forestar Group beats Wharf on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wharf

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution. After spinning off Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited as a separately-listed company (Stock Code: 1997) in 2017, the Group's businesses currently comprise Investment Properties, Hotels and Development Properties in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Other businesses include Logistics Infrastructure through Modern Terminals and Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals. The Group's exclusive Peak Portfolio, comprising a rare collection of unique properties, continues to feature the highest bespoke quality and craftsmanship catering to the demands of a discerning clientele that does not buy in off plans presale. The development profile is characterised by attention to details, generous development cost, long payback period and high capital intensity. In Mainland Investment Properties, starting from a small nascent base some 20 years ago, the Group's proactive efforts are beginning to bear fruit in order to realise plans to generate a proper return over the next 20 to 30 years remaining on the majority of the underlying land leases. However, market dynamics have changed and competition has significantly stiffened. The Mainland Development Properties land bank at the end of June 2022 was 1.94 million square metres. Strict price control and other regulatory policies have depressed selling prices and increased investment risk. The Group has become more selective with new land acquisition. At the same time, the Group's land bank has been marked to market, which is however still undergoing correction. Wharf Hotels manages 16 hotels, with over 5,000 rooms and suites, in Mainland China, Hong Kong and the Philippines. Niccolo Suzhou, opened in April 2021, was the fifth addition to the luxury Niccolo Hotels brand, with the other 11 hotels under the foundation Marco Polo Hotels brand. The Group owns three of these hotels and a fourth through a 50/50 joint venture. The Group also owns and operates Modern Terminals and is a founding partner in Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals, key components in Hong Kong's success as an international trade and transportation hub for decades. Building for Tomorrow also extends to Wharf's Business-in-Community (BIC) commitment. Flagship school improvement programme Project WeCan grows from strength to strength along with a series of BIC initiatives, with an aim of helping different segments of society in Hong Kong and the Mainland.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

