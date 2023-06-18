Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Up 18.8% in May

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 5,200,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,283,143.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,283,143.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,584 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,483. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $634,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 5,048.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 79.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CROX opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.44. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

