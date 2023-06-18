Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $207,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,694,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,517,000 after purchasing an additional 123,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,080,000 after purchasing an additional 100,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,013,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.43. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $89.30.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

