Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $85.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

