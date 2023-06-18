Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 7,140 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,320 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $481,262,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $11,051,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $281.00 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $287.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $720.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.94 and a 200-day moving average of $188.26.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

