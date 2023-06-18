Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNHI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,377,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after buying an additional 126,814 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $16,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,168,000 after buying an additional 3,803,258 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI opened at $14.53 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.63.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial.

