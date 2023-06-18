Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,944,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $447.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $289.68 and a 52-week high of $456.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $417.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.96. The company has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.