Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 11,300 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,246.8% during the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,637,000 after acquiring an additional 58,470 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $342.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.29. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $348.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

