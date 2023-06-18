Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $114.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.69. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

