Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 981.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.92.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $111.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.91. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

