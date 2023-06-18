Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.09. Cullinan Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.58). Analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $146,489.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,402.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,775 shares of company stock valued at $207,221. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 2,959.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 311,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 559,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 262,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 190,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 187,249 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

