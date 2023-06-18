Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $2.91.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.