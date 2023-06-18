Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $2.91.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Capital Management purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

