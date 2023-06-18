Cummins Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.94 Per Share (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cummins in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn $4.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.93. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $19.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMI. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $235.81 on Friday. Cummins has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cummins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

