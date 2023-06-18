CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock Price Up 13.5%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 13.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 296,303 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 126,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CURI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream Stock Up 13.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 58.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CuriosityStream news, Director John S. Hendricks sold 51,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $53,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 703,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,338.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,318 shares of company stock worth $140,525. 55.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.