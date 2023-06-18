Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) vs. Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Financial Survey

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) and Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Curis has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vigil Neuroscience has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Curis and Vigil Neuroscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vigil Neuroscience 0 1 4 0 2.80

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Curis presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 997.56%. Vigil Neuroscience has a consensus price target of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 81.47%. Given Curis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Curis is more favorable than Vigil Neuroscience.

38.7% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Curis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curis and Vigil Neuroscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $10.16 million 7.80 -$56.67 million ($0.55) -1.49 Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A -$68.31 million ($2.12) -4.89

Curis has higher revenue and earnings than Vigil Neuroscience. Vigil Neuroscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Curis and Vigil Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -501.08% -103.76% -45.81% Vigil Neuroscience N/A -40.60% -37.99%

Summary

Vigil Neuroscience beats Curis on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curis

(Get Rating)

Curis, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints. The company was founded on February 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease. The company also develops a small molecule TREM2 agonist suitable for oral delivery to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Amgen Inc.

