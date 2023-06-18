CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

CVI opened at $27.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22. CVR Energy has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $42.21.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 546,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,928,000 after buying an additional 99,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after buying an additional 288,340 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Energy

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.