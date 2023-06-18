Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.11. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.41.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

