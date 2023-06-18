DA Davidson Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pegasystems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pegasystems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.13%. The company had revenue of $325.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.88 million.

Pegasystems Price Performance

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $50.20 on Friday. Pegasystems has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $53.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,268.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,268.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,552 shares of company stock worth $320,573 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

