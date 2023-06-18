DA Davidson Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.58. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $14.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.59 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $217.08 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.51 and its 200-day moving average is $204.66. The company has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

