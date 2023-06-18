Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $998,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.5% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

Shares of DIS opened at $91.32 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

