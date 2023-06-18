David Kemp Purchases 3,237 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) insider David Kemp bought 3,237 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £4,208.10 ($5,265.39).
David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, David Kemp sold 14,883 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.69), for a total value of £20,092.05 ($25,140.20).
- On Thursday, April 20th, David Kemp bought 1,871 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £4,228.46 ($5,290.87).
John Wood Group Stock Performance
Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 130.40 ($1.63) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £902.16 million, a PE ratio of -157.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.49. John Wood Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 102.05 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 228.66 ($2.86). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 180.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
John Wood Group Company Profile
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.
