Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Lifted by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $149,668,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $139,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $407.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.