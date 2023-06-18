DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,167,000 after buying an additional 297,487 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,732,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $539,401,000 after buying an additional 149,912 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,642,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $402,531,000 after buying an additional 92,591 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,744,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,257,000 after buying an additional 311,585 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,765,000 after buying an additional 205,096 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

