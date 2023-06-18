Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $50.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KR. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.76.

Kroger Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.17 on Friday. Kroger has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

