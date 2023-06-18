DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Trading 12.2% Higher

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.10 and last traded at $38.10. 910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

DFDS A/S Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40.

DFDS A/S Company Profile

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, cold chain, FMCG and retailers, construction, refuse derived fuel and waste, forest products, metals, and chemicals; and operates mini cruises, and business and corporate events.

