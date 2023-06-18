Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 128,700 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 325,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Digital Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000.

Digital Brands Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of DBGI opened at $0.71 on Friday. Digital Brands Group has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.62.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group ( NASDAQ:DBGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

