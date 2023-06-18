Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) rose 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 24,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 61,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Digital Media Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

Digital Media Solutions ( NYSE:DMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Digital Media Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Digital Media Solutions by 73.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter worth about $52,000. S Squared Technology LLC increased its position in Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

