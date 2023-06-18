Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.31.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $147.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.64. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dover by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after buying an additional 1,134,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dover by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,635,000 after buying an additional 231,562 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Dover by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,786,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dover by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Rating

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

