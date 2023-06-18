DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

