Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU) Trading Up 0.2%

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.66 and last traded at $41.65. Approximately 1,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBLU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $896,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

About Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund

The Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ecofin Global Water ESG index. The fund tracks an index of water infrastructure and management companies listed in developed countries. EBLU was launched on Feb 15, 2017 and is managed by Tortoise.

