Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Trading Down 2.2%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 46,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 146,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 312,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 62,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

