Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.90. Educational Development has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.
Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the PaperPie and Publishing segments. The PaperPie segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.
