Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.90. Educational Development has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the PaperPie and Publishing segments. The PaperPie segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.