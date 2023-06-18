Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Reduced by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 163,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $780,699.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,273,529.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $780,699.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,273,529.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $91.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. UBS Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

