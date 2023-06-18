Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.21 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $16.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity at Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 102.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Sherman sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $65,750.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,474.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading

