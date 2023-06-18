Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $10.32 on Friday. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of -1.47.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eltek will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eltek

Eltek Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of Eltek worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

