Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) & PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Financial Survey

PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) and Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PointsBet and Elys Game Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PointsBet 0 1 1 0 2.50 Elys Game Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Elys Game Technology has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 296.83%. Given Elys Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than PointsBet.

This table compares PointsBet and Elys Game Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PointsBet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Elys Game Technology $42.68 million 0.46 -$18.26 million N/A N/A

PointsBet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elys Game Technology.

Profitability

This table compares PointsBet and Elys Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PointsBet N/A N/A N/A Elys Game Technology -42.56% -149.15% -52.00%

Summary

Elys Game Technology beats PointsBet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PointsBet

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, Technology, and United States Trading segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cremorne, Australia.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

